Create your personal mission statement

Having a personal mission statement is critical, explains Blair, particularly for those who may be at an intersection in life, trying to recover from something and start anew.

"This statement is an outline of the new mission for yourself," Blair explains. "It will help you recover, put the past behind you, and move forward."

Your mission statement encompasses both personal and professional goals, and outlines how you want to live your life as well as what you want your lifestyle to be like. Ideally, developing such a statement will help you to chart a course in life that's mission-led and mission-oriented.

When developing your statement, you'll want to use action verbs and include qualities that are aspirational, explains Blair. (Think: dependable, reliable, open minded, optimistic, courageous, passionate, innovative, and loyal.)

It's also worth noting that money does indeed factor into your mission statement. You should craft it with money goals in mind, but remember they're just a portion of your overall mission in a holistic wealth mindset.