NFTs are allowing people to buy and sell digital assets like never before. While cryptocurrency can be used interchangeably, NFTs have unique identification codes stored on a blockchain that sets each one apart. Digital art, music, and even digital sports cards are all NFTs you can buy.

"For the artist, this has created a new source of revenue and outlet for their art or music," says Hayes. "For the consumer or the investor, it gives a new opportunity for you to purchase or invest in a new asset class."

Ozair believes NFTs have more value than a regular collector's item like a ticket or an album. "You have the album, it's something that can stay there forever it's never going to be scratched or destroyed," says Ozair. "It can be a memorabilia that you can sell in 10, 20 years if the album becomes a hit."

Kings of Leon released their latest album When You See Yourself as an NFT a month ago, becoming the first band ever to do so. The band also released an NFT that included perks like front-row seats for life, which is something you wouldn't be able to get with just a physical album.