More Newlyweds Are Asking Guests for Money—Here's How to Do It the Right Way

Sometimes, what is blocking us from asking for what we want and need isn't our family and friends; it's ourselves. It's a long, ingrained societal habit to never talk about money. Never speak of money in polite company. Don't even speak of money in unpolite company! And definitely, never, ever ask for money.

Friends, times change, and so should societal habits. This moratorium on money talk keeps us from getting paid what we're worth, is the leading cause of break-ups and divorce, and offers a nice cog in the machine of patriarchal power. Let's break free. Would you prefer money instead of the latest Keurig? Then ask for it.