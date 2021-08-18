8 Ways to Save Money on Car Insurance

Use an agency to shop rates

You might still be insured by the company that insured your parents. If that was your first insurance company, you may have never considered that better—and sometimes cheaper—options are out there. Shopping for insurance is a hassle, so most folks simply renew when their insurance sends the renewal notice, not thinking twice.

But agencies such as the Jerry app, which uses AI to find the best rates, or more traditional agencies such as Auto Insurance Specialists, can help make the process of looking for the best rates at renewal painless. If you insure your car through an agency, they will start by finding the best rates for your needs. Then, at every renewal, they will once again shop your rates, to make sure you are paying the lowest and best rates.