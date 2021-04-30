Do you regularly review your credit report? If you're not in the habit of doing this, you're making a big mistake. Here's why: There could be inaccuracies on your report. And what should you do if you spot one? Take immediate steps to correct it, of course, because these errors can result in lower credit scores. By visiting AnnualCreditReport.com you can access one free credit report each year.

Need further proof as to why this step is important? Here you go: According to an FTC survey, one in five people have an error on at least one of their credit reports. In addition, one in five consumers had an error that was corrected by a credit reporting agency after it was disputed, on at least one of their three credit reports. But wait, there's more still.

Slightly more than one in 10 consumers saw a change in their credit score after the credit reporting agencies modified errors on their credit report—approximately one in 20 consumers had a maximum score change of more than 25 points, while one in 250 consumers had a maximum score change of more than 100 points.

Are you getting the picture? Simply disputing inaccuracies can result in major points in your favor.

“Maybe someone else’s info got mixed up with yours, maybe you were the victim of identity theft or maybe a lender marked you as late even though you paid on time,” says Rossman. “Whatever it is, a mistake could be dragging you down, so review your credit reports regularly to ensure accuracy.”