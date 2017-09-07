The Secret Way to Get Cash Back at Whole Foods and Other Stores

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Your next trip to Whole Foods or your favorite local restaurant could help you get Uber credits. Uber is reintroducing Visa Local Offers, yet another way to get cash back on your everyday purchases at select merchants through Uber credits.

It’s pretty simple to sign up if you have an eligible Visa card connected to your Uber.com account—all you have to do is opt in the next time you’re on the app. It’s free to join, too. And once you’ve signed up, credits are automatically added to your account almost instantly. When I bought $30 worth of groceries at Whole Foods, $3 in Uber credits was added to my account within minutes.

When you sign up, Uber says there’s no limit to the total amount of credits you can earn—if you shop enough you might never have to pay for an Uber again—but there are limits to how many credits you get on an individual purchase. The percentage of credits you’ll get depends on the vendor, but you can get up to $100 per purchase. And the best part? These credits won’t expire.

To sign up, make sure you have the latest version of the app. Open it up and tap the bottom of the screen to see your messages. Scroll to “Visa Local Offers,” then tap “Get Started,” and then “Count Me In.” From there, you’ll be able to see which stores or restaurants near you have Visa offers. Across the United States, Dunkin’ Donuts, Neiman Marcus, Regal Cinemas, and Walgreens are all participating vendors.

