What Is a Toxic Money Mindset-and How Do You Get Rid of It?

Do you have toxic money in your life? Or just toxic money habits? The first step to tackling both is acknowledging the issue—and working to change your money mindset.

Have you ever wanted to quit your job with every fiber of your being, yet you worked overtime anyway? Have you ever waited years for a legal settlement, but felt like the payout was no compensation for the lost time and suffering? Have you ever fought so hard for alimony or child support that receiving the money felt like a slap in the face? If so, you know what it is to receive income and resent every single penny.

Margaret M. Lynch of TappingIntoWealth and Gull Khan of The Money Mindset Podcast say that's because the money you get from a source you despise is toxic money. No matter how much of it you get, you'll never feel good about it.

The first step to addressing your unhealthy money mindset? Figuring out whether you have toxic money-or just toxic money habits.

Do you have toxic money habits?

Toxic money habits are less about your literal money than your bad behaviors with your finances. These toxic habits come in many forms; some of the most common are lying about how much money you have, shopping away your feelings via "retail therapy," and relying on credit cards rather than cash in hand. In short, a toxic money habit is any patterned behavior that is ruinous to your finances.

For some people, that means overspending, but for others it could mean under-earning. According to Underearners Anonymous, "Under-earning is many things, not all of which are about money. While the most visible consequence is the inability to provide for one's needs, including future needs, under-earning is also about the inability to fully acknowledge and express our capabilities and competencies. It is about underachieving, or under-being, no matter how much money we make." Toxic money habits can be remedied by recognizing the pattern and forming newer, better habits.

Or do you have toxic money?

Toxic money is money that you begrudge. Usually, it comes from a source that you once loved or appreciated, but there has been a negative shift in your feelings; while everything else about the relationship has soured, the financial tie persists. This is that aforementioned alimony or child support-or it could be, say, a loan your estranged parents gave you to send your kid to the private school of her dreams.

Margaret Lynch explains that toxic money is usually associated with a prolonged battle that forces you to "play small, to live by somebody else's rules, to stay wounded or sick or broken-just not stand fully in your power." Whether it's alimony, a cash settlement, or a regular paycheck, this money is toxic because it comes into your life through a painful process that makes you feel like a victim. This kind of toxic money can be particularly damaging because it can make it more difficult to earn money elsewhere (i.e., if your income goes up your child support would go down) and it can be really hard to keep whatever you earn (i.e., if you're receiving alimony but need to hand it all over to that parental loan).

Once you realize you have toxic money, there are many decisions to make. Keep it, give it back, donate it-there is no one right answer, but every choice has a consequence. Gull Khan says that toxic money makes you feel stuck, but it's your emotions that "dictate how much money you can have...the more negative you feel about the place you're getting money from, the [more] toxic the money gets."

If you can survive without the money, then it's best to consider walking away. The resentment from accepting it can bring about other self-deprecating feelings, like guilt or shame. If you need the money, then acknowledging your financial dependence is the first step to finding freedom. Then, you'll need to manage your mindset, form a better relationship with your finances, and find new income sources. Here's how.