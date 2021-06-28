1 Explain how to build credit and use a credit card wisely.

First things first: Explain how credit cards work and how to use them correctly. It's important to teach your kids that a credit card isn't just a piece of plastic that can buy them things they want-explain that there are consequences for not making payments on time or in full.

"Lenders stand to make big money from fees and interest, which can lead to bills much higher than the cost of the initial purchase," says Monica Eaton, certified financial education instructor and author of children's book Money Plan. "That's why it is important that kids understand that the decision to use credit can have long-term financial consequences."

Talk to your child about the importance of spending within their means, and making payments as soon as possible so they don't get bogged down with fees and high interest rates.