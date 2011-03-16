5 Most Useful Tax-Season Apps

This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



Whatever did people do before they could submit their taxes by cell phone?



We’re not sure, but we know it wasn’t pretty. No matter how many times we go through it, tax season is still one of the most dreaded times of the year (even for us). We’re not sure if it’s the math, or the paperwork, or the seemingly interminable wait to see if you owe or not. Probably all of the above, along with the lurking reminder that the government is slowly eating away at your soul—we mean, your earnings.



That said, it’s 2011. And we have cell phones. Which means we have apps. Which make our lives so much better, and not only because we can sling 9 birds at pigs in under 10 seconds. We hunted to see if we could find the most buzzed-about tax apps to help you power through this roughest of financial seasons.



Taxes—they will never be great. But with these apps walking you through the process, they can be a little better.