Your dollars are your vote

Where you choose to bank does matter. The money in your checking account or savings account and the bank where you place that money makes a difference.

“In terms of the planet and climate change, people don’t appreciate the single most impactful thing they can do to help the environment is to put their money into sustainable banking,” explains McNeill.

Let’s state that again: Your banking choices are the single most impactful thing you can do. That means more important than eating vegan, recycling, or avoiding fast fashion.

“According to a study done by the European bank Nordea, moving money to a sustainable bank account is 27 times more effective in reducing carbon footprint than if you flew less, ate less meat, took shorter showers, and took public transportation combined,” says McNeill. “The single biggest thing we can do to help the environment is also the easiest.”

It’s hard to make the case for responsible banking any clearer than that. Shorter showers are great. Eating less meat is helpful too. And so is flying less. But in your entire lifetime, none of that will be nearly as impactful as simply switching where you put your money—and not providing funding for environmentally harmful projects.

But McNeill, who obviously has skin in the game as the founder of an environmentally conscious banking service, isn’t alone in expressing this sentiment. He is among a growing chorus really.

“Banking is the most important thing you can do because you’re turning your hard-earned money over to someone and trusting them not do bad with it,” says Grant Sabatier, CEO of BankBonus, a website designed to help consumers find the best bank accounts, savings accounts, and credit unions for their needs. “It’s like a vote. People question whether their one vote matters during elections. And I think we have all seen now that yes it does. Your single vote matters. And when you’re voting for a bank that does the right thing, it is having an impact.”