1 Divide rent by square footage.

Splitting rent down the middle is certainly an option, but it might not always be the most fair—especially if you're dealing with multiple roommates and rooms that are different sizes. The best way to split rent is by square footage, says Howard Dvorkin, financial counselor and CPA. Get the measurements for each bedroom from your landlord, convert the area of the room into a percentage and divide it into the rent, explains Dvorkin. "Yes, this is more math than most people want to do, but just whip out your phone's calculator, do it once, and you'll never have to fight over who should pay more rent," he adds.

Splitting rent costs by square footage ensures that everyone is paying a fair amount for the size of their room—this comes in handy when one person or couple has a master bedroom. "In general, it is best for the roommate who gets more to pay more," says Washington. This rule just applies to the bedrooms, and not the common areas used by everyone.