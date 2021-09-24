How to Divide Rent Between Roommates so It's Fair for Everyone
When you're living with roommates, it can be difficult navigating everyone's lifestyles and financial situations. Here are ways to divide expenses in a way that's fair and keeps things friendly.
Living with roommates isn't just for college students—in fact, almost one in three U.S. adults live with a roommate that's not their significant other or a college student, according to a 2018 study by Pew Research Center. Rent prices are soaring in major cities across the country, and if you're trying to figure out how much rent you can afford, having a roommate (or multiple) is a great way to lower your expenses.
However, living with others is not always easy—especially when it comes to talking about money. A survey by Apartment Guide on roommate experiences found that more than one in five people had argued with their roommates regarding finances. "Having a roommate can help someone save money, but finances can make or break the experience," says Khari Washington, broker and owner of 1st United Realty in Southern California. It's hard to talk about money with friends (much less people you don't know very well), but it's necessary to have an honest discussion when you're going to be living with them. There are ways to keep things clear from the second you sign that lease, so it can prevent arguments and misunderstandings down the line. Here are ways to divide rent costs with roommates that will help you create a fair, peaceful living arrangement.
1 Divide rent by square footage.
Splitting rent down the middle is certainly an option, but it might not always be the most fair—especially if you're dealing with multiple roommates and rooms that are different sizes. The best way to split rent is by square footage, says Howard Dvorkin, financial counselor and CPA. Get the measurements for each bedroom from your landlord, convert the area of the room into a percentage and divide it into the rent, explains Dvorkin. "Yes, this is more math than most people want to do, but just whip out your phone's calculator, do it once, and you'll never have to fight over who should pay more rent," he adds.
Splitting rent costs by square footage ensures that everyone is paying a fair amount for the size of their room—this comes in handy when one person or couple has a master bedroom. "In general, it is best for the roommate who gets more to pay more," says Washington. This rule just applies to the bedrooms, and not the common areas used by everyone.
2 Split utilities evenly—unless there's an obvious difference in usage.
While it may seem more fair to split utilities based on who uses more, the easiest and most conflict-free way is to split utilities evenly. "This is because it's nearly impossible to tell who's using how much," says Jonas Bordo, CEO and co-founder of rental property search site, Dwellsy.
However, there are exceptions to this and it can be negotiated. If one person works from home, or is hardly ever there, it might be worth working out a different split. "Maybe in lieu of the utilities, they pay the cable bill and the other person handles [utilities] being they are the main user," says Chantay Bridges, realtor, CEO, and writer at Bridges Publishing House. These shared costs include electricity, water, trash, and internet or cable. Once again, if one person does not use cable, but the other needs it and has a package with tons of channels, Bridges says it should be their responsibility.
Dvorkin says fighting for hours over a few dollars is not worth it and to split utilities down the middle—so unless there's a very obvious difference in usage, stick to an even split.
3 Have an agreement in writing.
Come up with a roommate agreement to get expenses such as rent costs and utility splits in writing, and have all roommates sign it. "I see tenant breakups all the time that go very messy," says Justin Abdilla, a real estate attorney based in Chicago. "Put your agreement in writing rather than on Venmo," he adds.
Bridges suggests writing down all expenses in a "clear and concise" way that outlines what each person is financially responsible for from the beginning. "Write down all of the expenditures, break everything up into categories and divide it up. "Include percentages, amounts, average price ranges, any and all things that will apply," explains Bridges. Having everything in writing can help prevent misunderstandings and gives you a a contract to refer to if one of the agreements is breached or needs to be amended.
4 Communicate openly—and often—about expenses to avoid disagreements.
When you're living with others and navigating multiple lifestyles and habits, disagreements are bound to arise. But the key, especially when dealing with money and roommates, is to community effectively and often. "Roommates need to look at what is fair and should not assume a roommate who might have more money should pay more and not be as worried about housing costs," says Washington. He says communicating about money is "the best thing" roommates can do. Having all expenses in writing and communicating when they need to be adjusted can help keep costs fair and your living situation as peaceful as possible.
