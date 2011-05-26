4 Ways to Curb Your Online Spending

This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



The Internet. It’s our best friend and worst enemy, depending on the hour of the day and our frame of mind.



It’s our ally when it comes to finding important info or Googling someone’s photo. But when it comes to procrastinating, getting sucked down a social media rabbit hole, or online shopping (and forget about reading all those reviews)…well, sometimes we could just use an “off” button.



Online addiction—it’s not only a formidable money-suck, it can be a time-suck as well (which is just as concerning, given how much your hour is worth).



So, after spending one too many precious hours online, we’ve decided to fight fire with fire.



We’ve found software, plug-ins, and websites that will help you focus on the task at hand (like, you know, your job—or your life) instead of getting sucked into yet another flash sale or YouTube marathon.



Read on for our online addiction fixes.