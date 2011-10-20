Get the Best Deals at the Dollar Store

Once best known as the lowly place where novelty pencils and off-brand soaps went to die, the ubiquitous dollar store has reinvented itself to appeal to a wider range of bargain-seeking shoppers. According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 76 percent of women said they’d checked out a dollar store in the past year. “They have been growing rapidly not only because consumers love the feeling of getting a great deal, but also because the dollar store brands have been increasing their offerings and private label products—helping them to compete with big box stores,” says Sarah Platte, consumer savings expert at PromotionalCodes.com. In other words, the buck business is booming.



Of course, the trick is to remember that just because you’re shopping in a dollar store doesn’t mean every item is truly worth a buck (or more, since some of the stores sell products that actually cost more than a dollar). “It’s important to go in with your eyes open,” says Jeff Yeager, author of a number of books including The Ultimate Cheapskate’s Road Map to True Riches ($13, amazon.com). So before you go charging down the aisles with your cart and a sense of reckless abandon, arm yourself with expert tips on what’s a real deal and what’s a real dud when it comes to dollar store buys.