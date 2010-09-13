The Best Bargains You’ve Never Heard Of

No need to smuggle in the Goldfish! At these chains, your tots can fill up without emptying your wallet.





Applebee’s : On Monday nights, get one free kids’ entrée with an adult-entrée purchase. Bonus: Additional kids’ meals are just $1 each.





Kids age 3 and under eat free from the lunch buffet. Tony Roma’s: On Tuesdays, kids under 12 dine for free with the purchase of an adult entrée.



*Offers can vary by franchise, so call before you go.



