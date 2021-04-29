5 Side Hustles That Require $0 in Start-Up Funds

What, you thought selling books was old-school? Wait until you hear this one. You can make hefty stacks of cash doing what you may have done before for free: sitting for the neighbors. While it might sound glamorous to house-sit for a stranger halfway around the world with sites like trustedhousesitters.com or Nomador.com, few of those jobs pay. They're considered a mutual exchange (they get the care, you get the glam house for awhile), which is great when you already have some green. But local is the way to go if you want to make a few bucks. Try neighbors, friends, and colleagues who might be willing to pay for the peace of mind that someone will be around if the sink springs a leak.

Pet-sitting and babysitting, on the other hand, are generally assumed to be paid endeavors. Offer to undercut the local kennel at a price that's mutually agreeable for you and the pet owner—or sign up for Rover jobs within a five-mile radius. Plus, parents are always eager to find convenient childcare options just in case commitments pop up at the last minute. Bill yourself as the neighborhood helper, always available to pitch in when plans change. That strategy will likely earn a lengthy list of trusted clients (and maybe even enviable holiday bonuses).