How to Set Money Boundaries With Your Family

Prepare these answers instead.

When turning down a request for financial assistance, you don't need to justify your actions or provide any explanations. A simple "no" can suffice.

If you're concerned saying "no" will impact your relationship negatively, say so. "It can literally be 'I don't believe this is healthy for you or our relationship. I'm not trying to hurt you, but I do need to establish financial boundaries," Khalfani-Cox says.

Christine Manley, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Nashville, recommends writing yourself a script or role-playing with a partner or friend to help you feel more comfortable initiating the conversation.

She stresses that setting boundaries tends not be a one-time major conversation. "People think boundary-setting is going to be this really big, tense awkward conversation like an intervention," she says. But in practice, "it's just saying 'no' to requests that make you uncomfortable right when the request happens."

A parent of an adult child asking for financial support could say something like, "I want to work toward a place where you're not dependent on me," Manley advises. You could add, "I'm still your parent and feel this is in your best interest to help you become a healthier person," she says.

Or, you could work with your child to chart a path toward financial independence over a defined period of time.