How to Sell Personal Items

Take quality jewelry to a jeweler who does appraisals, and ask to have it appraised for insurance purposes (we recommend against admitting that you’re trying to sell it, as this might cause them to undervalue it in order to make you an offer). This should give you a good idea of your item’s market value. As with designer clothes, you’re likely to earn close to market value if you sell your jewelry directly; jewelers and online services that buy jewelry often offer less than half the market value, so they can resell your item at a profit. If your pieces are unique or collector’s items like Bakelite, eBay is a great option. If your jewelry is fun but relatively inexpensive, the best route is to include it in your yard sale.