Don't Let Self Care Derail Your Finances

Put your wellness routine in the household budget.

Merilee Speigner of Easy Budget Blog just posted about more than 40 budget-friendly self-care activities, from DIY manicures to Groupon deals. She says that although self-care is special, it shouldn't come as a financial surprise; nor should self-care be seen as some sort of financial "cheat day." You shouldn't have to jeopardize other money goals to treat yourself. On the other hand, low-budget self-care routines can become so mundane that they lead to unplanned emotional spending to trigger that old endorphin rush. How do you find the balance?

Speigner says that "a good way to remedy this in the budget is to set aside a certain amount every month to use as 'fun money' or 'self-care money.' You can use it on whatever you most need in that given month—a spa trip, a therapy session, a pedicure, or a great dinner out. By setting some money aside for that, say $100-$200 depending on your budget, you can be spontaneous with it each month and use it for whatever your soul needs." Speigner says keeping the budget fixed but the activity fluid will prevent feeling deprived.

Speigner also notes that it's a myth that self-care is something only female-identified folks are spending on; guys can derail that household budget by mistakenly counting themselves out of the self-care planning but then dipping into the coffers to fund predictable splurges, like boys' nights out, coveted equipment for hobbies, or activities with loved ones. "Men should set aside some money in their family budgets to do things to help care for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being," Speigner adds. "This could be a gym membership, therapy, a massage, or even just some time out in nature. Whatever it is, it's worthy of being valued in the family budget."