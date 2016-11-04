Whole Foods Is About to Get a Rewards Program

Good news for Whole Foods shoppers (or anyone who loves organic produce and beauty products): the health-focused grocery store chain has plans to expand their rewards program in 2017.

The company rolled out the program in select stores in Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth this summer, but will expand it to stores nationwide sometime next year, Emily Wright, global public relations manager at Whole Foods, told RealSimple.com. The program offers a variety of ways to save, including 10 percent off your first purchase as a rewards member, a one-time offer for 15 percent off the department of your choice, and select free products. Enrolling in the program is free, and the more customers shop at Whole Foods, the more rewards are unlocked.

“Our pilot in Dallas-Fort Worth just launched this summer and we’re eager to shape our national rewards program based on our learnings from these markets,” Wright said.