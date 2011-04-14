How to Save Money in May
Entertaining
Stockpile paper goods. Just before Memorial Day, many stores slash prices by up to 50 percent on picnic products (paper plates, plastic utensils), says Joanie Demer, a cofounder of TheKrazyCouponLady.com, a coupon site. Pick up enough supplies now to see you through barbecues and birthdays for the rest of the year.
Commuting
Refinance an auto loan. You could reduce your interest rate by up to 3 percent, netting you several hundred dollars annually—and without increasing the length of the loan. Go to edmunds.com/calculators to find out more.
Landscaping
Skip the mower tune-up. Did your machine sputter when you tried to start it? The culprit is probably stale gas from last year. Instead of servicing the mower, dispose of the fuel (contact your town for specifics) and refill with fresh gas. You’ll be giving your grass a buzz cut before you know it.
Child Care
Reduce babysitting bills. Hiring someone to watch your kids while you have a night out can really cost you. Save dough by starting a co-op with friends, in which each member takes turns watching the kids, gratis. To start one, check out sittingaround.com, a babysitting website.