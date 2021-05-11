While cash and prepaid cards have their perks, travel credit cards do too. Using a travel credit card can help you get rewards while you're on vacation. "Travel credit cards have some of the best rewards in the credit card

industry," says Mason Miranda, credit industry expert at Credit Card Insider. "Take advantage of them to save money and stay within your budget."

Many travel credit cards come with perks like free travel insurance and discounted car rentals. Look for a card that works best for your vacation needs, whether that's saving on airfare or getting points when you use it for entertainment or restaurants.

If you're going to use a credit card, make sure you pay if off. "Always pay off your full statement balance each month to avoid interest, which could negate any potential rewards you’ve earned," says Miranda.

Most credit cards also have online banking apps you can use to track your spending or lock your card if you go past your limit, to help you stay in your budget. Miranda says he and his wife check their credit cards once a day on vacation to make sure they're staying within budget.