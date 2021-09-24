3 Ways to Trade-In Your iPhone to Save Money

Carrier trade-ins

Trading your phone in with a cell phone service provider appears to be a downright bonanza at the moment, because these companies (especially AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile) want—and are competing fiercely—for your business.

"Carriers are offering extremely aggressive trade-in deals this year," says Tibken. "If you're trading in an iPhone 11, you can basically get an iPhone 13 for free, for example."

As CNET explains in its own recent article on carrier trade-ins AT&T appears to have started the trade-in wars: "AT&T came out of the gate with the best trade-in offer of the season, essentially giving away the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Mini for a starting price that can go as low as 'free' to new and existing customers."

Not long after, Verizon followed suit, essentially matching the AT&T deal. There are, of course, various conditions to qualifying for such a deal, Tibken cautions. For instance, AT&T customers must have an unlimited phone plan with the provider to qualify. The condition of your trade-in also matters. It must be in good, working condition.

Tibken also explains that you will not get the full value of the new phone immediately. In the case of AT&T once again, you will get a credit on your monthly bill for the next three years. (This is the carrier's way of keeping you among their customer base for the long haul.) Changing carriers early will require paying off the remaining balance of the phone.

There's one more reason why carriers are willing to go above and beyond right now with their trade-in offers, says Tibken: They've spent a fortune on building 5G networks, and they need all of us to have newer phones that will make the most of the new network.

"The trade-in deals are far more aggressive than in the past, and that's a reflection of the fact that the carriers want everyone on 5G because they invested a lot of money building out the network," says Tibken. "The trade-in deals are a way to entice customers who maybe weren't planning to upgrade, and when you do, the carriers lock you in with an extended contract."