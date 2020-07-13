How to Get Discounts on Uber, Netflix, and 7 Other Services You Use Every Day

Starting at $8.99 a month, Netflix gives you access to a massive library of classic films and new TV shows, plus Netflix Original productions. You’ll be hard-pressed to find discounts outside of free trial offers, says Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site She Finds.

“Some streaming services will let you have multiple family members on an account,” Madhok says. “Netflix allows it, Amazon allows it. Others are cracking down.”

If you’re able to split the tab with a relative, it might be your best bet at saving a few dollars.

Netflix also offers a 30-day free trial if you just want to get your toes wet.

Netflix also lets you pay your tab through iTunes gift cards, which some places sell at a discount. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge suggests browsing Gift Card Granny for discounts on all types of gift cards being sold online.