Consider the age of your solar energy system

If you're not seeking to make your home more attractive to potential buyers and instead plan to stay put for the long haul, there are some important questions to consider before proceeding with the type of lease buyout that does not include continued maintenance provided by the solar company.

Perhaps the most significant issue to research is the age and quality of your solar energy system. In particular, it's a good idea to find out the age of the solar panels and the system's inverter. If you have an older system, perhaps 10 years old or longer, then buying out the lease and potentially taking on the responsibility of maintenance yourself (depending on the company the panels were initially leased from and the language of that agreement) may not necessarily be a wise financial decision, says Aggarwal.

"If the system is 10-plus years old, you would have to evaluate the quality of the equipment," continues Aggarwal. "Old inverters need to be replaced around the 10-year mark. That cost can be $2,000 to $3,000 that you may have to spend."

The solar panels themselves are often under warranty and generally that warranty is longer than the one associated with an inverter, says Aggarwal. But even here, if you have to pay out of pocket for any solar panel repairs, or replace an aging panel entirely, the cost could be more than you can afford.

"If there's some maintenance required, having a lease that covers these costs may give you peace of mind," adds Aggarwal.

The bottom line on this issue? If you're considering a buyout, do your homework first. Make sure you understand how old the system is, as well as whether any part of the system is still covered by a warranty, and if so, how much longer will that warranty remain in place?

While you're at it, do your best to ascertain the quality of the solar system that was installed, as this too can help you develop a sense of what sort of maintenance costs you may be facing down the road. In order to research the quality of the system, identify the brand and model numbers of your solar panels, says Aggarwal.

The EnergySage website provides a quality ranking of newer solar panels, generally those that have been manufactured in the past four to five years.