How to Practice Self-Care on a Budget

Switching up your go-to self-care routine can be just as effective as purchasing something new. A simple shift in your routine that says, I'm doing this just for me can offer the same pleasure as making a purchase. For example, I used to get coffee from the Starbucks drive-through every morning, but once I reevaluated this ritual, I realized their coffee was never exactly what I wanted. It was either too cold, burnt, or had the wrong quantities of cream and sugar.

Looking back, I don't know if I enjoyed the actual coffee as much as I enjoyed the ritual of doing something for myself. So I switched this routine for an at-home coffee ritual instead. I now have a gorgeous, hand-thrown pottery mug I use every morning to drink my perfect, dark-roast coffee.

Bring awareness into your habits. Make sure your self-care rituals aren't stale—because you may be paying for something you don't even love anymore.