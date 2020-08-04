9 Secrets From Retirement Super Savers Everyone Can Use

Some people manage to tuck away a little money every month or year for various financial goals, including establishing an emergency fund, collecting money for a down payment on a house, and saving for retirement. Even a little is better than nothing, but between paying rent or a mortgage, reducing student loan or other debt, paying bills, and sometimes splurging a little—and now, with the COVID-19 crisis and corresponding financial downturn—even saving a little can feel like an uphill battle.

Still, for a variety of reasons, some people manage to save a lot of money—and it’s usually not by cutting out every splurge or non-essential expense. Principal, a retirement program provider, releases an annual survey of clients who save the most amount of money for retirement, offering a peek into the lives of Super Savers.

Here, a Super Saver is someone who either contributes $17,100 (90 percent of the max contribution) or more to their employer-sponsored retirement plan in a year or puts 15 percent or more of their income into retirement savings. (Anyone struggling to commit to even a 5 percent contribution knows what a feat that is.) The ages of the Super Savers in the 2020 Super Savers Survey vary, and they’re not even all high-earners—a good portion have an annual salary of less than $100,000. While everyone’s situation is different, the sacrifices these Super Savers do (and don’t) make to save money and the strategies they use can help anyone save a little more money, whether for retirement or another goal.