6 Low-Cost Ways to Make Your Home Cooler—and Save on Your Electric Bill

2 Check doors and windows to make sure there is no air escaping from them.

Look for cracks in windows and doors where air can escape and have those areas sealed. Fixing air leaks around your home can increase insulation, making sure cool air stays inside your home, and keeps hot air out.

"You stand to save almost $400 every year on heating and cooling if you locate the air leaks around your home and seal them," says David Bluhm, co-founder of Plunk, an app that helps homeowners with projects that will increase the value of their home.

Plus, you might be able to get some financial assistance to insulate your home. Bluhm says that government agencies strongly push for insulation, making a variety of local and federal subsidies like rebates, grants, loans, and tax credits available—like this weatherization assistance program that provides these services for low income families. Check out your state's weatherization agency to see what options are available to you.