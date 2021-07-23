12 Ways to Save on College Expenses From a Recent College Graduate 

If you can handle not writing in your books...

Rent your books

Many classes only run for one semester and a student may never need their books again. There are some exceptions, say, if a student is in STEM, many of them keep their textbooks for more than one class. However, STEM textbooks can be expensive, some of them going for almost $200 each! You can avoid that by renting textbooks on either Chegg or Amazon. If you can handle not writing in the book to take notes, this is a great way to save money and not have to hold onto a pile of books at graduation.

Borrow your books

Professors often have extra copies of books left over from prior students to loan, and some order copies of the required book for the library. If your school's library doesn't have a copy available, consider doing an inter-library loan and borrow the book from another school. Library loans from colleges often last all semester, so there's no need to keep renewing the book.