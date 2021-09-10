8 Savvy Ways to Save on Pricey Prescription Drug Costs 

1 Look for discounts online.

It used to be, the only way to get a prescription filled was at a brick-and-mortar pharmacy or the one inside your grocery store. More than ever now, you can purchase drugs safely and on the cheap through online providers. The bonus is you'll also save time by ordering with a simple mouse click. Sites like GoodRx and SingleCare have made it their business to help consumers easily compare drug prices from pharmacy to pharmacy, while also offering their own discounts with digital coupons and discount cards.

"Being good consumers of healthcare costs is always a challenge, and you might be anxious about going to a doctor and getting a prescription not knowing how much it's going to cost," says Ramzi Yacoub, chief pharmacy officer at SingleCare. "This is just a really easy tool for people to use to understand their costs beforehand."

If you go this route, still do your own homework. "[These options] can save you a lot of legwork, although it's always a good idea to confirm the lowest price directly with the pharmacy," says Kate Ashford, a Medicare specialist at NerdWallet. "Sometimes the rate on the site isn't what you'll be charged when you use your insurance."

Many of these sites also offer downloadable coupons for prescription drugs.

"The way they work varies—often you can't use them together with insurance—but sometimes they discount a drug so much that it doesn't matter if you use your insurance," Ashford says. "Do a web search for your drug and the words 'assistance' or 'coupon' to see what's out there."

Yacoub does suggest using caution when going this route with general web searches, however. "A lot of websites and online pharmacy retailers do this, just make sure it's a reputable company in the United States rather than getting something outside of the U.S. that isn't FDA approved," he says. "You have to be careful."