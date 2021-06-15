1 Apply to scholarships.

There's a reason why you always see this tip on anything college-savings-related-scholarships are great money-savers and often get overlooked. While many of the bigger scholarships have more competition, applying to multiple local, lesser-known scholarships will increase your child's chances. Finding the right scholarships and getting a few hundred or a thousand dollars can still make a difference when it comes to saving on tuition costs.

Brian Galvin, chief academic officer for online tutoring platform Varsity Tutors suggests treating the scholarship search like a job. "Most students who get all or most of college covered do so not with one full scholarship straight from the university, but with several smaller scholarships from corporations, nonprofit organizations, local civic groups, and other sources," says Galvin.

Talking to professors and counselors can help your college student find different scholarships that they might be a good fit for. Encourage them to continue applying for scholarships while they are attending college to help with tuition costs.