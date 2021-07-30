Save Money by Never Buying These 5 Things New

2 A car

It's easy to get caught up in the desire to fulfill your dream car fantasies, but vehicles are one of the worst things you can buy new. A new car depreciates by 20 to 30 percent in the first year. So if you spend the average price for a new car, which is about $38,000, it will depreciate by $7,600-$11,400 within a year.

Even if you purchase a model that's a year old, it's better than buying it new. There are plenty of great vehicles you can buy pre-owned that will be reliable and save you money, too.

One of the best places to find a used car is CARFAX. This site informs you if the vehicle was ever in an accident and how many other people owned the car before you. Of course, you can check with your local dealers or even on Facebook Marketplace for used cars too.