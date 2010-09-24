Save Money With Exclusive Discounts in October
Sodastream Genesis
Turn tap water into your favorite fizzy beverage (sparkling water or a flavored soda) in just minutes. (Available in black, red, and white.)
Original price: Starts at $130.
RS reader price: $30 off, plus free shipping, plus a free MyWater variety pack and a Sodamix variety pack, sodastream.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 15, 2010.
Oscar Blandi Jasmine Shine Spray
This lightweight spray keeps fly-aways under control while adding sheen to your locks.
Original price: $22.
RS reader price: $15.40, oscarblandi.com. Enter the code RSOCT2010 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Blissliving Home Samsara Table Linens
Decorative cotton embroidery embellishes these attractive tabletop designs. (Available in multi and neutral.)
Original price: $85 (table runner), $75 (set of four placemats), and $45 (set of four napkins).
RS reader price: $51, $45, and $27, blisslivinghome.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 9, 2010.
Pono by Joan Goodman Pathway Choker
This bold resin necklace is the only accessory you’ll need for a night out on the town. (Available in six colors.)
Original price: $187.50.
RS reader price: $131.25, femmegems.com. Enter the code 30RS at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Callie’s Biscuits
Mmm…These melt-in-your-mouth bites arrive fully cooked and frozen. Just reheat and serve. (Choose from buttermilk, cinnamon, country ham, cocktail ham, cheese & chive, and shortcake flavors.)
Original price: $76.80 for four dozen.
RS reader price: $53.76, calliesbiscuits.com (must by at least four dozen to receive discount). Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 17, 2010.
James Twiggy Leggings Jeans
These skinny jeans have just the right amount of stretch to hug your curves without cutting into your skin. (Available army, navy, and khaki.)
Original price: $145.
RS reader price: $130.50, jamesjeans.us. Enter the code TWIGCL at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Goa Flatware
Stainless steel and resin pieces add a modern flair to your tabletop.
Original price: $80 (set of six iced tea spoons), $65 (two-piece serving set), $60 (salad servers), and $75 (five-piece place setting).
RS reader price: $56, $45.50, $42, and $52.50, shophorne.com. Enter the code SIMPLE30 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 29, 2010.
Sonya Dakar Skin Clinic Daily Face Shield
This lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer with SPF 30 protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Original price: $45.
RS reader price: $31.50, sonyadakarskinclinic.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE30 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Trina Turk Hollis Bag
Even if you carry this tote day after day, the coated canvas will keep looking like new. (Available in khaki and purple.)
Original price: $218.
RS reader price: $152.60, trinaturk.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
eCreamery Gourmet Ice Cream, Gelato, and Sorbetto
Mix your own unique flavors and give them names like “Mia’s Birthday Cake Treat” or “Sinful Sea Salt for Mom.” (Choose from over 50 flavors and 60 mix-ins.)
Original price: Starts at $50 for four pints.
RS reader price: Starts at $35, ecreamery.com. Enter the code RS2010 at checkout.
Discount is available until October 27, 2010.
Thymes Agave Nectar Collection
Combat dry skin with moisturizing agave extract and soothing jojoba oil.
Original price: $13 to $32. (Discount available on entire collection.)
RS reader price: $9.10 to $22.40, thymes.com. Enter the code SIMPLEAGAVE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Bambeco Soleil Serving Trays
At your next get-together, serve drinks to your guests on these trays (which come in two different sizes) that are made from 100% recycled material, but look and feel like leather. (Available in green, yellow, and red.)
Original price: $39 to $82.
RS reader price: $23.40 to $49.20, bambeco.com. Enter the code RS40 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Nine West Shoes
Now that cooler weather is here, you’ll want to stock up on fall flats, pumps, and plenty of boots.
RS reader deal: Get 15 percent off sitewide at ninewest.com. Enter the code NWSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Drugstore Buys From CVS
Keep skin glowing and freshen up your makeup palette with discounts on your favorite brands.
RS reader deal: 20 percent off beauty and skin-care products at cvs.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLECVS at checkout (excludes Beauty 360).
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Gifts From Delight.com
Find fun and fabulous gifts—from kids’ games to kitchen goods to apparel—for any occasion or person in your life.
RS reader deal: 25 percent off sitewide at delight.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLEDELIGHT at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Mother’s Day Bouquets From 1-800-Flowers and Real Simple
A single stem is breakfast-tray–friendly, but if you want to go big, surprise Mom with one of six new plants and bouquets, like these tulips, designed by Real Simple for 1-800-Flowers.com. If your brother already has the flowers covered, browse a selection of five carefully crafted gift baskets instead.
To buy: Starting at $25, 1-800-Flowers.com.
Enter code SIMPLE15 at checkout for 15 percent off your order.
Gourmet Food From Foodzie.com
Get specialty goodies—including cheese, jams, oils, and cookies—delivered right to your door.
RS reader deal: 15 percent off sitewide at foodzie.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Hallmark Cards
Make sure you’re prepared for every birthday, anniversary, and just-because occasion with this sitewide deal.
RS reader deal: 25 percent off sitewide at hallmark.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE25 at checkout.
Discount valid now through December 15, 2010.
Food From Harry and David
Send a gift basket or box filled with tantalizing fruit, snacks, baked goods, and chocolates.
RS reader deal: 15 percent off sitewide at harryanddavid.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Kitchen Items From Broadway Panhandler
Now is the time to pick up that Le Creuset Dutch oven or Wusthof chef’s knife you’ve been eyeing.
RS reader deal: 15 percent off sitewide at broadwaypanhandler.com. Enter the code RS10/10 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Tracy Reese Clothing and Accessories
Invest in flirty dresses, coats, and tops that will make you the envy of every woman on the block.
RS reader deal: 25 percent off sitewide at tracyreese.com. Enter the code REAL25 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Beauty Items From B-Glowing
Whether you’re looking for a new lipstick color or want to load up on your favorite body lotion, you’ll find it all for 30 percent less.
RS reader deal: 30 percent off sitewide at b-glowing.com. Enter the code SIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Alternative Apparel Clothing
You’ll want to hibernate with these basics—cozy wraps, comfy hoodies, and stretchy leggings—all season long.
RS reader deal: 30 percent off sitewide at alternativeapparel.com. Enter the code SIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Gifts From Fred Flare
Have someone who’s impossible to shop for? Skip the gift certificate and turn to these whimsical goods.
RS reader deal: 25 percent off sitewide at fredflare.com. Enter the code RS10 at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.
Pretty Ballerinas Shoes
These handcrafted ballet flats in various styles and prints are so adorable, you’ll want to buy them all.
RS reader deal: 15 percent off sitewide at prettyballerinas.us. Plus get a $15 coupon in the mail after a purchase. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Discount is available through October 31, 2010.