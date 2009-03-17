How to Save on Green Goods

By Kristin Appenbrink
Updated August 29, 2014
Lucas Allen
Need a quick lesson in eco-nomics? Check out four ways to preserve cash―and the planet.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Buy Organic House Brands

Lucas Allen

Organic

used to mean “expensive,” but several retailers now have affordable organic house brands (such as Whole Foods’ 365 Organic and Target’s Archer Farms). You save about $1.37 an item compared with other organic brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Shop Locally, Late in the Day

Getty Images

Plow through the farmers’ market right before it closes and you’ll find sharp discounts (up to 35 percent), because no one likes to head back home with perishable goods.

3 of 4

Look for Concentrated Formulas

Lucas Allen

If you want to clean green, try Arm & Hammer’s Essentials line (starter kit, $3, target.com for stores). This concentrated formula makes twice the amount of cleaning solution for the same price as some non–earth-friendly ones.

Advertisement

4 of 4

Use Green Coupons

Yasuhide Fumoto/Getty Images

Check out ecobunga.com and sustainlane.com to get coupons on green products and coupon codes good for discounts or free shipping.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kristin Appenbrink