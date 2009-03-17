How to Save on Green Goods
Buy Organic House Brands
Organic
used to mean “expensive,” but several retailers now have affordable organic house brands (such as Whole Foods’ 365 Organic and Target’s Archer Farms). You save about $1.37 an item compared with other organic brands.
Shop Locally, Late in the Day
Plow through the farmers’ market right before it closes and you’ll find sharp discounts (up to 35 percent), because no one likes to head back home with perishable goods.
Look for Concentrated Formulas
If you want to clean green, try Arm & Hammer’s Essentials line (starter kit, $3, target.com for stores). This concentrated formula makes twice the amount of cleaning solution for the same price as some non–earth-friendly ones.
Use Green Coupons
Check out ecobunga.com and sustainlane.com to get coupons on green products and coupon codes good for discounts or free shipping.