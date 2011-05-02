How to Avoid a Costly Restaurant Bill

A menu’s layout, language, and other factors can subconsciously shift our ordering patterns. For instance, a study at the Culinary Institute of America found that when menus omit the dollar sign (using 25 instead of $25), patrons are less likely to focus on cost.



James Sinclair, principal at OnSite Consulting, which specializes in the restaurant industry, says restaurateurs also entice patrons with juicy descriptions. “It could sound tasty by using keywords like succulent, tender, organic …” he explains. Often the prices come after the descriptions to get your mouth watering before you know what it costs. Prices are often also tucked at the end of a description instead of to the right, so patrons can’t run their eyes down the list and choose the cheapest item.