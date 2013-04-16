Find the Right Price-Comparison App for Your Needs
Download and Save
You’re in the market for a new jacket. Where to buy it for the least amount of money? Price comparison apps can give you an instant answer: Type in the name of a product and the app combs through millions of goods, ranging from clothes to toys to power tools, then tells you how much the item costs online and at nearby shops. Real Simple tested more than a dozen apps and found five for all types of spenders.
The app: RedLaser
Website: redlaser.com
Best for: Immediate-gratification seekers
Why it’s great: When a number of major retailers stock the item that you want, you can buy it directly from the app and arrange for in-store pickup at the customer-service desk. That means you skip a time-consuming hunt through the aisles. Free; compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows devices.
Smoopa
Website: smoopa.com
Best for: Eagle-eyed shoppers
Why it’s great: If you’re in a store and find that the number on a price tag is lower than the prices cited by the app, Smoopa will reward you with cash, gift cards, and more. Free; compatible with Apple and Android devices.
Decide
Website: decide.com
Best for: Customers willing to wait
Why it’s great: This standout displays an item’s current prices and tells you whether those numbers are likely to drop within the next two weeks. The predictions are 80 percent accurate, according to the company. And if the app gets it wrong, Decide will reimburse you with the difference. $5 a month; compatible with Apple devices.
Google Shopper
Website:
google.com/mobile/shopper
Best for: Eco-minded consumers
Why it’s great: As you compare prices, you’ll also see product grades from GoodGuide.com, a site that helps users select earth-friendly brands. Ratings are based on the product’s ingredients and its parent company’s environmental impact. Free; compatible with Apple and Android devices.
PriceGrabber
Website: pricegrabber.com
Best for: Gift givers
Why it’s great: Among this app’s cool perks is the “gift shaker,” which offers ideas for presents. Select a category and a cost level, then shake your phone to see a suggestion. Keep shaking until you come up with a winner. Free; compatible with Apple and Android devices.