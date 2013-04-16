Find the Right Price-Comparison App for Your Needs

You’re in the market for a new jacket. Where to buy it for the least amount of money? Price comparison apps can give you an instant answer: Type in the name of a product and the app combs through millions of goods, ranging from clothes to toys to power tools, then tells you how much the item costs online and at nearby shops. Real Simple tested more than a dozen apps and found five for all types of spenders.



The app: RedLaser

Website: redlaser.com

Best for: Immediate-gratification seekers

Why it’s great: When a number of major retailers stock the item that you want, you can buy it directly from the app and arrange for in-store pickup at the customer-service desk. That means you skip a time-consuming hunt through the aisles. Free; compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows devices.