Find the Right Price-Comparison App for Your Needs

By Kaitlyn Pirie
Updated August 29, 2014
All you need to be a savvy shopper is your smartphone. Try these price-comparison apps to get the best deal.
Download and Save

You’re in the market for a new jacket. Where to buy it for the least amount of money? Price comparison apps can give you an instant answer: Type in the name of a product and the app combs through millions of goods, ranging from clothes to toys to power tools, then tells you how much the item costs online and at nearby shops. Real Simple tested more than a dozen apps and found five for all types of spenders.

The app: RedLaser

Website: redlaser.com

Best for: Immediate-gratification seekers

Why it’s great: When a number of major retailers stock the item that you want, you can buy it directly from the app and arrange for in-store pickup at the customer-service desk. That means you skip a time-consuming hunt through the aisles. Free; compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows devices.

Smoopa

Website: smoopa.com

Best for: Eagle-eyed shoppers

Why it’s great: If you’re in a store and find that the number on a price tag is lower than the prices cited by the app, Smoopa will reward you with cash, gift cards, and more. Free; compatible with Apple and Android devices.

Decide

Website: decide.com

Best for: Customers willing to wait

Why it’s great: This standout displays an item’s current prices and tells you whether those numbers are likely to drop within the next two weeks. The predictions are 80 percent accurate, according to the company. And if the app gets it wrong, Decide will reimburse you with the difference. $5 a month; compatible with Apple devices.

Google Shopper

Website:
google.com/mobile/shopper

Best for: Eco-minded consumers

Why it’s great: As you compare prices, you’ll also see product grades from GoodGuide.com, a site that helps users select earth-friendly brands. Ratings are based on the product’s ingredients and its parent company’s environmental impact. Free; compatible with Apple and Android devices.

PriceGrabber

Website: pricegrabber.com

Best for: Gift givers

Why it’s great: Among this app’s cool perks is the “gift shaker,” which offers ideas for presents. Select a category and a cost level, then shake your phone to see a suggestion. Keep shaking until you come up with a winner. Free; compatible with Apple and Android devices.

By Kaitlyn Pirie