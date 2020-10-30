5 Ways to Get Your Pandemic Holiday Spending Under Control

Before you can start preparing for the holidays (at least financially), you need to look back at how you’ve experienced the last few months and acknowledge all the ways in which this year will be different.

Beyond the obvious restrictions—you may not be able to go to the movies on Christmas Eve as you have for the last few years, or your annual trip to your family’s hometown may be canceled—your household might have experienced income loss, layoffs, or health issues. You may have even lost someone close to you.

All of that combined may want you to make this holiday season the biggest yet, or you may not be in the mood to celebrate this year. Either way, acknowledge how the last few months may be influencing you now.

A recent survey from banking service Marcus by Goldman Sachs found that 66 percent of Americans think they will spend the same amount of money or more on holiday gifts this year compared to last year, and 44 percent of those spenders said it’s because they are sending gifts to people they won’t be able to see in person this holiday season. The urge to compensate for a challenging or disappointing year (to say the least) by spending more money now may be well-intended, but it can hurt your financial future, particularly if you’ve lost income and have to go into debt to do so. (The Credit Karma survey found that 30 percent of people plan on going into debt over the holidays, with some saying it’s because they expect to overspend on buying gifts for kids, family members, and friends.)

By taking time now to reflect, you can become aware of why you suddenly have an urge to buy a gift for every person you know or order an out-of-your-price-range bottle of champagne for you and your partner to pop on New Year’s Eve. With that awareness, you can help curb your spending—and figure out which splurges are worth the potential financial consequences.

“This is a season of cheer, and finding that joy is important after what has been a long year for many people,” says Lindsay Sacknoff, head of consumer deposits, products, and payments at TD Bank.