5 Online Drugstore Options That Can Save You Money

This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



Few things are more exciting than getting a package.



And when its arrival means you can cross an errand off your list? It’s practically magical.



Enter the online drugstore, which purports to save you time and money when tracking down your everyday necessities.



A big selling point of these stores is automated shopping, where the site allows you to create a shopping list—or select individual products—and have everything shipped to you at your chosen interval. The service takes two things off our plate: going to the drugstore, and remembering what we needed there.



So, online shopping can certainly help us save time, but what about money? We compared five of the big players side-by-side to figure out which site does what and how shopping there could help your bottom line.