5 Online Drugstore Options That Can Save You Money
Savvy Shopping
This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.
Few things are more exciting than getting a package.
And when its arrival means you can cross an errand off your list? It’s practically magical.
Enter the online drugstore, which purports to save you time and money when tracking down your everyday necessities.
A big selling point of these stores is automated shopping, where the site allows you to create a shopping list—or select individual products—and have everything shipped to you at your chosen interval. The service takes two things off our plate: going to the drugstore, and remembering what we needed there.
So, online shopping can certainly help us save time, but what about money? We compared five of the big players side-by-side to figure out which site does what and how shopping there could help your bottom line.
Alice
The gist: Alice carries all of the traditional drugstore products…organized handily by room.
Standard shipping: Free with minimum purchase of 6 items
Price examples: Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen, $2.89; Original Chapstick, $3.89 for three
How it will save you money: The budgeting section shows you your monthly spending in a chart and compares what you spend to families like yours.
Amazon
The gist: Not just for books and electronics anymore, Amazon also has all of your household needs covered.
Standard shipping: Calculated by base price $4.99 + .59 cents per pound; free over $25 with eligible items
Price examples: Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen, $4.79; Original Chapstick, $4.09 for three
How it will save you money: The Subscribe & Save program lets you set up automatic shipping at intervals you choose—and offers up to 15 percent off on prices.
Drugstore
The gist: It’s partnered with beauty.com, which makes it an especially great resource for cosmetics.
Standard shipping: $6, free over $25
Price examples: Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen, $8.99 for three (approximately $3 per pen); Original Chapstick, $3.99 for three
How it will save you money: The Drugstore Dollar program gives you 5 percent back with nearly every order.
Soap
The gist: Provides a startling variety of drugstore and grocery products. One editor even turned to Soap when she couldn’t find what she needed in person!
Standard shipping: $5, free over $39
Price examples: Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen, $8.03 for three (approximately $2.68 per pen); Original Chapstick, 3-Pack, $6
How it will save you money: The My 5 Faves feature lets you choose five favorite products (changeable every 90 days) and applies a 10 percent discount every time they’re ordered.
Hoseanna
The gist: Geared specifically toward women, it promises to auto-ship everything you need “conveniently and discreetly” at two- or three-month intervals.
Standard shipping: $5, free over $30
Price examples: Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen, $3.49; Original Chapstick, $1.39
How it will save you money: Each user gets a unique referral link, and gets $1 to use on the site each time a friend uses that link to join.