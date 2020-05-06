How to Keep Your Utility Bills Down During Quarantine

As the bulk of the country continues to stay inside and practice social distancing for the foreseeable future, it’s important to fill the day with small tasks that bring you joy. For my boyfriend and me, it’s catching up on chores, watching a lot of television, and saving money on takeout by whipping up dinners from scratch. Affordable fun: What could go wrong? Well, our seemingly low-cost quarantine lifestyle came to a screeching halt when we received our utility bill.

It made sense to see a slight uptick in our utilities bill. We’re not going to our respective offices or hanging out with friends outside the home, so we’re using our appliances around the clock. But hundreds of dollars above our standard fee? Let’s just say, we both experienced a bout of sticker shock.

While we quickly discovered the culprit of our outrageous bill—the old heaters along our baseboard—it turns out there are plenty of other seemingly harmless habits that can wreak havoc on your energy consumption and undermine any energy-saving tips you’re trying.

Cisco DeVries, an energy expert and CEO of OhmConnect, a San Francisco–based company that’s dedicated to helping people rethink how they use their appliances, knows a thing or two about living in an energy-efficient space. To help, he’s sharing his expert tips for keeping down your bottom line during quarantine. (It’s not as difficult as you’d think.)

