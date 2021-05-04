Give yourself 24 hours to think about something you want to buy. Leave the items in your cart, and physically get away from your phone or laptop. Marter recommends having a mental checklist you can go through to ask yourself if the item you want to buy is actually something you need, or if buying it will cause you more harm than good.

"If you still want it and can see how it would fit into your life after 24 hours, then you can see how it would fit in your budget and consider making the

purchase," says Kimbree Redburn, an accredited financial counselor and coach at Illuminate Financial. "This will help you take some of the impulse out of it."