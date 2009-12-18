How to Save $5,000 This Year

Both Gale Zucker, 52, and her husband, David Engler, also 52, are self-employed and their health insurance―which also covers sons Leo (not pictured), 19, and Gabe, 16―pays only for major medical events and a portion of routine care after the family meets a hefty $5,600 deductible. When she or David makes an appointment to see a doctor or a dentist, “we let them know our situation and ask each one how to cut expenses,” says Gale. “Our goal,” she says, “is to receive some of the same-quality health care as those who can afford better, more extravagant insurance.”

Medical bills are skyrocketing, costing the average household $2,976 last year (average numbers throughout are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Here’s how to reduce the pain: