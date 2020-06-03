Finally: Here’s How to Create a Budget You Can Really, Truly Stick To

First, ignore what your parents, friends, roommates, coworkers, and everyone else has told you about how they budget their money. What works for them may not work for you.

“Finding the approach to budgeting that works for you is the most important thing,” says Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner at SoFi. “There isn’t a once-size-fits-all approach that works.”

Instead, start by taking your own goals and financial situation into account.

“Set a goal for your finances,” says Ken Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma. “Ask yourself what you’re hoping to do with your money in the short- and long-term. Do you want to buy a house one day? Are you working toward paying off student loans?”

Keeping your goal in mind—whether it’s to max out your 401k or pay down debt—will help determine how you budget your money. If you’re determined to pay down high-interest debt quickly, you’ll likely need to allocate more money for savings and less for nonessentials. If you have a long-term plan to save for a down payment on a house, you can funnel the money you save into a high-interest savings account or investment account instead of a retirement account.

What’s important is that your budget ties in with your financial goals: You’ll be more likely to stick to your budget if you know doing so makes your goals more achievable, and reaching your goals will be easier with a budget that supports them.

Once you have a goal in mind, take stock of your income. List all the money you bring in monthly from your salary, side-gigs, investment returns, and any other reliable sources. (Be sure you’re using take-home pay, not pre-tax or gross income.) Once you know how much you’re bringing in, you can calculate how much you can afford to spend while still saving money or paying down debt. Most payroll schedules and bills revolve on a monthly basis, so a monthly budget is common, but if you find a weekly or bi-weekly budget works better for your payment and bill schedules, calculate everything based on those time frames.

Once you know how much you’re bringing in, it’s time for the hard part of making a budget: calculating how much you can afford to spend.

Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be daunting. There are many different strategies you can use, depending on what works best for you, your lifestyle, and your spending habits.

Break it down by category

The most conventional concept of budgeting is having a category-by-category breakdown of spending limits. You can use a spreadsheet, a tracking app, or basic pen and paper for this option, but be warned: It will likely only be functional for detail-oriented types who have consistent spending habits and who are disciplined enough to stick to the prescribed spending accounts for each category.

If this method sounds like it might work for you, make your budget by analyzing the last few months of spending. Print out your credit card and bank statements and categorize every single charge or withdrawal. Once you can see how much you spent in each category—groceries, shopping, entertainment, eating out—you can calculate how much is reasonable to spend each month and set a limit for yourself. Calculate essential categories such as rent or mortgage payments, insurance payments, groceries, and utilities first: These rarely change much from month to month, and they’re not optional, so you’ll have to pay these bills no matter what.

Subtract the total amount budgeted for spending from your income; the remaining balance is what you save each month. If it doesn’t seem like you’re saving enough, adjust your limits in each nonessential or non-fixed category until the amount of money you save or put toward paying down debt is large enough. (Many experts recommend putting 15 to 20 percent of your income toward savings and debt repayment.) Pay close attention to how much you’re budgeting for meals, entertainment, travel, and leisure, all categories where Bolanos says many people get in trouble and overspend. More often than not, you’ll be able to shave a few more dollars off your budget for each category.

Try the 50/30/20 method

Category-by-category is one of the most restrictive methods of budgeting; fortunately, there are other methods for those hoping to avoid difficult-to-stick-to restrictions and limits, such as the hugely popular 50/30/20 method.

“We find the 50/30/20 budgeting method really useful because it leaves room for savings, debt payments, and also wants—you don’t have to deny yourself everything,” says Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

With the 50/30/20 method, 50 percent of your take-home pay goes toward needs (those essential costs of living), 30 percent goes toward wants, and 20 percent goes toward savings and debt payments, Palmer says. (If math isn’t your strong suit, NerdWallet has an easy-to-use 50/30/20 budget calculator that breaks down how much you can dedicate to each category based on your take-home pay.)

The appeal of the 50/30/20 method is that it breaks your spending down into just three categories, as opposed to the many categories you might have with the more detailed budgeting method. Instead of trying to remember that you can only spend $100 on clothes in a given month, with the 50/30/20 method, you just have to fit your clothes spending into your 30 percent allocated for nonessential spending. If you overspend on clothes, you can cut back in another area—like eating out—to stay under your spending limit for that category. Even this small amount of flexibility can make your budget feel less restrictive and allow for seasonal shifts in spending.

Trust the 80/20 method

If even the 50/30/20 budgeting breakdown feels too restrictive—or unattainable, particularly if you live in a city with a high cost of living—Walsh suggests the 80/20 method, which simplifies the 50/30/20 method even further.

“Most people want to take things at a high level,” he says, with an overall spending target or limit. “For most people, it’s just, ‘How much money do I have to spend?’”

Keeping track of just one number—that 80 percent of your take-home pay—is inarguably easier than keeping track of more numbers. The challenging part is to maintain balance within that number and ensure that your spending in different categories doesn’t add up too quickly. Preserve the 20 percent you’ve committed to saving or using to pay down debt by setting up an automatic transfer from every paycheck. After that money is transferred to a specified savings or debt-repayment account, whatever’s left is what you’re able to spend.

If even these simplified budgeting methods seem too overwhelming, consider working with a financial planner to find a system what will work for you. And don’t be hesitant to take the simplest route.

“A budget doesn’t have to be complicated,” Lin says. “You have control over how your budget is structured. The key is to set realistic parameters for your money so you don’t spend money you don’t have.”

