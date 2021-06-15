What Is Geographic Arbitrage-and How Can You Pull it Off?

Stick to the plan.

Look back on your spending plan to see where the lion's share of your cash is going. If your salary is pre-destined for student loans and credit cards, moving to a new town or country won't make those bills go away. But a move can help eke out savings by lowering housing costs and utilities, as well as other line items you might not have initially considered.

Can you reduce the cost of transportation? Will childcare expenses drop? Does the job market command a higher salary? Are sales taxes lower? You see where this is going. Line item by line item, use sites such as Bestplaces.net, Numbeo.com, and Expatistan.com to compare your current expenses to projected prices elsewhere.

Sometimes the move can be as simple as going from San Francisco to Oakland or from Miami to Fort Lauderdale. Even small shifts can spell sizable savings. For those looking further afield, don't let the lure of an exotic adventure side-track your savings: Only pack your bags if the numbers shake out. And once you're settled in your new digs, don't spend all your loot trying new restaurants or splurging on fancy furniture. Stick to the plan and prioritize those original financial goals.