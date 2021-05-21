This Rewards App Is Every Lazy Shopper's Dream—Trust Me, I'm One of Them

I both love and hate to shop. Yes, I know that's a weird sentence to hear from a shopping editor, but it's the truth. While I love the thrill of getting a new package notification on my phone—I may know exactly what's inside, but there's still a mix of anticipation and excitement every time I open a box—I hate the time it takes to shop smartly. So I end up spending way more money than I should because, frankly, I'm just too impatient to look for deals. But I've finally found a shopping rewards app that doesn't make me do the savings legwork I loathe.