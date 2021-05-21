This Rewards App Is Every Lazy Shopper's Dream—Trust Me, I'm One of Them
I both love and hate to shop. Yes, I know that's a weird sentence to hear from a shopping editor, but it's the truth. While I love the thrill of getting a new package notification on my phone—I may know exactly what's inside, but there's still a mix of anticipation and excitement every time I open a box—I hate the time it takes to shop smartly. So I end up spending way more money than I should because, frankly, I'm just too impatient to look for deals. But I've finally found a shopping rewards app that doesn't make me do the savings legwork I loathe.
When I first heard about Fetch Rewards, which, I should add, is free to use, I thought it was like any other rewards program that makes life more difficult for lazy shoppers. But instead of making you comb through hundreds of deals in order to see what items you can save on, Fetch gives you points for every receipt you scan, whether it's from the grocery store, Amazon, or a gas station. These points can then be put toward gift cards, magazine subscriptions, and even charitable donations.
There's no need to preplan your shopping list or digitally cut coupons with Fetch. You earn points just by scanning receipts. After using it for a few months, I'm not surprised the app has 4.8 stars out of 5 on the Apple Store—which is based on over 1.2 million customer ratings.
Download Fetch Rewards for free today. You'll get an extra 3,000 points when you sign up and scan your first receipt using the link in this article or the code REALSIMPLE.
For those of you who may be a bit more organized than me when it comes to shopping, there is a rotating list of products on the app's dashboard that will earn you more points if they show up on your receipts. Past offers have included 1,000 points for a tub of Magnum ice cream, 2,500 points for a pack of Cottonelle flushable wipes, and 5,000 points for every $15 spent on Unilever products.
Redemption values vary, but 5,000 points roughly translate to $5, which you can cash in for gift cards to places like Target, Amazon, CVS, and Ulta. Personally, Fetch Rewards has funded my coffee habit. I saved up my points in order to redeem a $50 gift card to Starbucks, and all I had to do was scan a handful of receipts while lying horizontal on my sofa.
I don't always read customer reviews (another lazy shopper trait), but the app's plethora of 5-star ratings led me to scroll through some of the comments. "Easier than any other app I've ever used," one reviewer writes, while another adds, "This actually works! It helps you save money on diapers, food, and whatever else you need. The more you use it, the better the rewards."
I've never felt so great about doing so little.