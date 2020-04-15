How to Save Money for an Emergency Fund (Yes, Even Now)

What you can do right now

Being stuck at home certainly has its perks, spending-wise. You’ve likely noticed that you’re spending less at restaurants, your gym membership is on pause, and you haven’t been to the movies. Maybe your weekly trip to the mall has disappeared and you’ve successfully avoided replacing it with an online shopping habit. Go you!

Now, experts say, it’s time to save that money as the starter cash for your future emergency savings fund.

“People are spending less on restaurants, gas, in-person gym classes, and a whole host of other activities we typically do outside of our homes,” says Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet. “As long as you still have income, then you can shift that money into shoring up your emergency savings fund instead.”

Kumiko Love, creator of The Budget Mom, suggests holding off on paying off your debt, as well.

“Look at your discretionary income. You can always make an extra debt payment later. Reduce your eating out expenses. Use the money you would typically use for entertainment or gas money and set that aside for your emergency savings,” she says.

And before you rush to the grocery store with the cash you normally set aside for weekly purchases, see what you have at home.

“Do a fridge, pantry, and freezer inventory to access what your family needs and then make your grocery list,” Love says. “You’d be amazed at how many meals you have ready to make in your fridge and pantry. This will help reduce one of your necessary expenses.”

Another plus: It’ll cut down on the number of times you need to leave your home, reducing your risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

