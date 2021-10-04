Know your rates.

When it comes to seeking out higher yields for your accounts, the first step is knowing a good range of interest rates to pursue. Like most things in life, interest rates fluctuate, whether you're banking digitally or in person.

Kerry Keihn, financial advisor and director of client services and operations at Earth Equity Advisors shares that a solid (current) interest rate to seek is in the range of 0.15 percent to 0.60 percent.

Naturally, you'll want to stay on top of the information your bank gives you as rates change. This way, you can make informed choices—including, if necessary, transferring your balances to another location where you'll be earning the most.