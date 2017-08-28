Don’t Wait for Labor Day—10 Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The long Labor Day weekend is known as the last hurrah of summer—and also one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. But why wait for the weekend to stock up on discounted summer basics and essentials for the season ahead? These 10 sales will win you Labor Day savings long before the weekend rush.

Target Home Decor

Target has decided to start the long-weekend shopping spree early with up to 30 percent off a huge selection of home items, and an additional 10 percent off at checkout with the promo code HOME. To cozy up your home for fall, we’d recommend adding a soft area rug underfoot.

West Elm’s Giant Sofa Sale

West Elm is currently having a huge seating sale on sofas, ottomans, and chairs. The sale offers discounts of 20-30 percent on seating, along with an added 20 percent off on discounts when you use the promo code EXTRASALE at checkout. In total, you could save up to 50 percent on the sofa of your dreams, but you’ll want to move quickly, as the seating sale ends tomorrow (8/29), and the promo code ends tonight (8/28).

Williams Sonoma Cookware Sale

To sweeten their End-of-Summer Sale, Williams Sonoma is adding an extra 20 percent off sale items with the promo code EXTRA. What do we have our eyes on? This Vitamix Reconditioned Standard Programs Blender for just $269 (an $110 savings on the original $380 price).

Aerosoles Shoe Sale

Aerosoles' latest deals are here to make sure you stock up on shoes for next summer—and are ready for the season ahead. All summer styles are now 70 percent off (yes, literally every pair) and fall styles are buy one, get one 50 percent off until midnight tonight.

World Market Dining Room Sale

If you’re planning to host fall dinner parties or holiday gatherings, Cost Plus World Market has you covered with up to 50 percent off dining room furniture and 30 percent off dinnerware. With these discounts, you’ll be able to host the whole family and won’t even have to pull out the paper plates.

Sur la Table Summer Sale

To celebrate the end of the season, Sur la Table is offering up to 75 percent off selected cookware and kitchen gadgets. For today only (8/28), the store is having a flash sale on the HealthyFry Air Fryer (now $100, originally $150). We’re also thinking this fondue set (now $110, originally $150) would be fun for winter get-togethers, while this stoneware mixing bowl set (now $20, originally $50) will be useful for holiday cookie season.

Peter Thomas Roth Travel-Size Beauty Products

If you have any fall getaways planned (or just want to stock up early on holiday stocking stuffers), you won’t want to miss this Peter Thomas Roth skincare sale. Travel-size beauty products are discounted, with some products (including this Pumpkin Enzyme Mask) priced as low as $2.50. For less than three bucks, these little luxuries will make your long weekend even more relaxing.

Ann Taylor Extra Sale

Now’s the best time to stock up on summer basics. Not only will your wardrobe be ready for next year, but if this fall is as warm as predicted, you’ll be able to enjoy these new looks for another month. Ann Taylor is currently offering an additional 40 percent off sale items, with the discount automatically applied at checkout.

Gap 40 Percent Off Everything

The name says it all: Gap.com is offering 40 percent off everything on site with the promo code STOCKUP. The sale ends at midnight tonight (8/28), so you’ll have to be a speedy shopper to take advantage of these savings.

