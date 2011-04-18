5 Customer Loyalty Programs That Pay Off

By Yelena Moroz
Updated August 29, 2014
Amazon.com
Loyal-shopper membership programs—in which you pay an annual fee and receive benefits in return—can save you money, if you choose wisely. Learn which leading online merchants offer the best perks.
Amazon Prime

Amazon.com

Annual cost: $79

Basic benefits: Unlimited free two-day shipping; one-day shipping for $4 for millions of items. (Note: One- and two-day shipping not available to Alaska or Hawaii.)

Perks: Unlimited free streaming from Amazon Instant Video (featuring 5,000-plus movies and TV shows); penalty-free cancellation if you haven’t used the program; can add up to four household members.

Restrictions: Not valid for magazine subscriptions, gift cards, and items sold by third-party sellers.

Barnes & Noble Member

Barnesandnoble.com

Annual cost: $25

Basic benefits: Free one- to three-day shipping; discount of 20 percent on hardcover books (40 percent on best sellers); 10 percent off DVDs.

Perks: Ten percent off in-store Starbucks café purchases.

Restrictions: Not valid at Barnes & Noble College bookstores.

Club O Rewards

Overstock.com

Annual cost: $20

Basic benefits: Free standard 5- to 10-day shipping (excluding Alaska and Hawaii); earn 5 percent credit on purchases.

Perks: Monthly specials that earn a credit of 8 percent on purchases.

Restrictions: Not applicable to media items under $25, gift cards, cars, real estate, auctions, and vacations.

ShopRunner

Shoprunner.com

Annual cost: $79

Basic benefits: Unlimited free two-day shipping from more than 70 participating retailers, including lordandtaylor.com, toysrus.com, and beauty.com.

Perks: Free shipping on returns; 30-day free trial; exclusive discounts (such as 30 percent off your next eBags.com order); can add up to four household members.

Restrictions: Benefits may not apply to large items, like a grill or a couch.

Williams-Sonoma Reserve

Williamssonoma.com

Annual cost: $30

Basic benefits: Free standard (about five-day) shipping.

Perks: Special member discounts throughout the year (such as 10 percent off your entire purchase).

Restrictions: Not valid on oversize items and Wine Club purchases.

