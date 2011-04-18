5 Customer Loyalty Programs That Pay Off
Amazon Prime
Annual cost: $79
Basic benefits: Unlimited free two-day shipping; one-day shipping for $4 for millions of items. (Note: One- and two-day shipping not available to Alaska or Hawaii.)
Perks: Unlimited free streaming from Amazon Instant Video (featuring 5,000-plus movies and TV shows); penalty-free cancellation if you haven’t used the program; can add up to four household members.
Restrictions: Not valid for magazine subscriptions, gift cards, and items sold by third-party sellers.
Barnes & Noble Member
Annual cost: $25
Basic benefits: Free one- to three-day shipping; discount of 20 percent on hardcover books (40 percent on best sellers); 10 percent off DVDs.
Perks: Ten percent off in-store Starbucks café purchases.
Restrictions: Not valid at Barnes & Noble College bookstores.
Club O Rewards
Annual cost: $20
Basic benefits: Free standard 5- to 10-day shipping (excluding Alaska and Hawaii); earn 5 percent credit on purchases.
Perks: Monthly specials that earn a credit of 8 percent on purchases.
Restrictions: Not applicable to media items under $25, gift cards, cars, real estate, auctions, and vacations.
ShopRunner
Annual cost: $79
Basic benefits: Unlimited free two-day shipping from more than 70 participating retailers, including lordandtaylor.com, toysrus.com, and beauty.com.
Perks: Free shipping on returns; 30-day free trial; exclusive discounts (such as 30 percent off your next eBags.com order); can add up to four household members.
Restrictions: Benefits may not apply to large items, like a grill or a couch.
Williams-Sonoma Reserve
Annual cost: $30
Basic benefits: Free standard (about five-day) shipping.
Perks: Special member discounts throughout the year (such as 10 percent off your entire purchase).
Restrictions: Not valid on oversize items and Wine Club purchases.