Annual cost: $79



Basic benefits: Unlimited free two-day shipping; one-day shipping for $4 for millions of items. (Note: One- and two-day shipping not available to Alaska or Hawaii.)



Perks: Unlimited free streaming from Amazon Instant Video (featuring 5,000-plus movies and TV shows); penalty-free cancellation if you haven’t used the program; can add up to four household members.



Restrictions: Not valid for magazine subscriptions, gift cards, and items sold by third-party sellers.