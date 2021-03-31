Hidden Costco Membership Benefits You Need to Know About

Since many of us are dying to travel again, let's talk about one of the most noteworthy Costco perks first: Costco Travel. This one membership benefit alone pushed Linda Chavez, founder and CEO of Seniors Life Insurance Finder, to join Costco even though she really couldn't afford the annual membership fee.

"I'm a frequent traveler, but believe it or not, I book my vacations through Costco and save a lot of money," says Chavez.

Costco Travel offers members the ability to book destinations, hotels, and cruises through the club. More importantly, the wholesale behemoth uses its substantial purchasing power to negotiate serious deals that it passes along to members.

In Chavez's case, using Costco's travel benefit consistently translates into serious savings.

"My husband and I paid $1,775 per person for seven nights at an all-inclusive resort in the Maldives in February," she says. "Flights, airport transfers, and all-inclusive accommodations were all included in this price. When we tested American Express, the same package cost $1,950 per user. We spent the $350 we saved booking through Costco on a dolphin cruise and had a great time."