Cash in Your Castoffs

The best marketplace: A garage sale is where you can unload everything from pots and pans to old TVs and computers, says Chris Heiska, founder of Yardsalequeen.com, a site that offers tips to buyers and sellers. Why? As a general rule, people buy on impulse at these sales, snapping up what catches their eye. And as a result of the lagging economy, they’re looking for deals on practical, frequently used items, so inexpensive appliances, like a hand mixer, and older electronics (five years or older; newer models can be sold on Craigslist) should go quickly.





Selling Points

Recruit your neighbors to offer up their stuff at the same time you do. A cluster of sales is more likely to attract foot traffic, says Heiska.

Group smaller objects (silverware, cups) in lots, so people feel that they’re getting a deal.

Keep an extension cord handy to show that your electronics and small appliances still work.





Books, CDs, DVDs, Games

The best marketplace: Amazon.com, which boasts tens of millions of shoppers seeking new and used items daily. “Media inventory turns over faster here than anywhere else,” says Michael Miller, author of Selling Online 2.0 ($15, amazon.com). What sells best? “Textbooks and recently published books,” says Priscilla Welbourn of Mendham, New Jersey, who has sold more than 6,000 (!) books on Amazon since 2005. Titles that have just been made into films, such as Nicholas Sparks’s The Last Song, sell briskly, Welbourn adds. Like eBay, Amazon charges a fee and manages the transaction for you.





Selling Points