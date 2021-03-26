If you shop for household items or spend money someplace nearly every week or month, why not earn a few dollars back in the process? One of the best ways to make sure that happens is to select cash-back apps or browser extensions that work with your favorite retailers or e-commerce stores, whether it's Amazon, Target, Walmart or anyplace else.

One of the apps that's particularly useful on this front is Dosh, says Ben Reynolds, CEO and founder of Sure Dividend.

"Dosh is very convenient because you can simply link your credit card to your Dosh account and get cash back from shopping at Pizza Hut, Walmart, or other popular businesses and brands," says Reynolds.

The app works at thousands of places, allowing users to earn cash back when shopping, dining and even booking a hotel stay. When you swipe your credit card at participating businesses, Dosh deposits cash back into your account. When the money in your account adds up to $25 or more, it can be transferred to your bank, PayPal, or Venmo.

Dosh is really just one example of this type of simplicity. The key takeaway is to do your research and opt for an app that works with the places you spend the most money.